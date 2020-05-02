Menu

Crime

Teen cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Elmira, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 10:04 am
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for a vehicle similar to this one with some damage.
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for a vehicle similar to this one with some damage. Waterloo Regional Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run collision near Elmira. Ont. late Friday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

According to police, a dark grey Chevrolet Sonic was headed north on Arthur Street N. near Reid Woods Drive at around 11 p.m. when it struck the teen cyclist.

READ MORE: Woolwich paintball shootings did not target Mennonites, police say

Police say the driver initially stopped to help the boy but soon took off.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are describing the driver as a white man in his 20s who’s around 6-feet tall with brown hair.

READ MORE: Driver charged after wheels fall off truck in roundabout in Woolwich: police

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark grey 2012-2017 Chevrolet Sonic. Damage from the collision will be visible to the front and passenger side of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519 570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo Regional Police Waterloo police Elmira Woolwich Township Woolwich crime Elmira crime Arthur street elmira Elmira cyclist killed Elmira hit and run Woolwich cyclist killed Woolwich Township hit and run
