Teen cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Elmira, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run collision near Elmira. Ont. late Friday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

According to police, a dark grey Chevrolet Sonic was headed north on Arthur Street N. near Reid Woods Drive at around 11 p.m. when it struck the teen cyclist.

Police say the driver initially stopped to help the boy but soon took off.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are describing the driver as a white man in his 20s who’s around 6-feet tall with brown hair.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark grey 2012-2017 Chevrolet Sonic. Damage from the collision will be visible to the front and passenger side of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519 570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Looking to identify the driver & vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run collision on May 1, 2020. Reports indicate that a dark grey Chevrolet Sonic was traveling north on Arthur St N in Woolwich Township when it struck a 17 y/o male cyclist.

More:https://t.co/oiBssKnJEi pic.twitter.com/pqXhkUuojh — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 2, 2020