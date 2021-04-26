Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Queen’s University has a new COVID-19 outbreak in student residences

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 10:33 am
Queen's University says nine students living in two of its residences have tested positive for COVID-19. View image in full screen
Queen's University says nine students living in two of its residences have tested positive for COVID-19. Matt Head / Global Kingston

Queen’s University announced another COVID-19 outbreak in two of its student residences over the weekend.

According to the school, nine students living in residence have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

The school says Chown Hall and Victoria Hall residences are affected by the outbreak.

Read more: 2 Queen’s U nursing school graduates are moving out to practice in Ottawa

“The University has strict protocols in place to respond to an outbreak in residence and is actively executing that plan to mitigate further spread and help ensure the safety of all students, staff, and faculty,” the school said.

The outbreak was announced on the last day of the school’s move-out weekend, which is continuing in according with local public health guidelines, the university said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Sunday, the health unit reported 20 new cases in the region, 11 of which were in the 18 to 29 age group. More than 300 of the region’s 1,108 cases have been linked to the school since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s university responds to March 12 140 person gathering on Brock Street near the university campus' Queen’s university responds to March 12 140 person gathering on Brock Street near the university campus
Queen’s university responds to March 12 140 person gathering on Brock Street near the university campus – Mar 18, 2021

The university said the Kingston Health Sciences satellite COVID-19 assessment centre at Mitchell Hall is open this week, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To book an appointment, please call Student Wellness Services at 613-533-2506.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDCOVID-19 OutbreakQueen's UniversityQueen's outbreakQueen's University outbreakqueen's university residenceresidence outbreakCOVID-19 outbreak Queen's

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers