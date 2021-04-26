Queen’s University has a new COVID-19 outbreak in student residences

Send this page to someone via email

Queen’s University announced another COVID-19 outbreak in two of its student residences over the weekend.

According to the school, nine students living in residence have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

The school says Chown Hall and Victoria Hall residences are affected by the outbreak.

“The University has strict protocols in place to respond to an outbreak in residence and is actively executing that plan to mitigate further spread and help ensure the safety of all students, staff, and faculty,” the school said.

The outbreak was announced on the last day of the school’s move-out weekend, which is continuing in according with local public health guidelines, the university said.

Sunday, the health unit reported 20 new cases in the region, 11 of which were in the 18 to 29 age group. More than 300 of the region’s 1,108 cases have been linked to the school since the beginning of the pandemic.

The university said the Kingston Health Sciences satellite COVID-19 assessment centre at Mitchell Hall is open this week, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To book an appointment, please call Student Wellness Services at 613-533-2506.