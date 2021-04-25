Menu

Traffic

Road renewal temporarily closing Salter Street until September

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 12:20 pm
Vehicle traffic will close starting Monday morning on a stretch of Salter Street as part of a road renewal project which will last until September. View image in full screen
Vehicle traffic will close starting Monday morning on a stretch of Salter Street as part of a road renewal project which will last until September. File / Global News

A section of southbound Salter Street will temporarily close Monday morning as part of a road renewal project.

Starting at 7 a.m. April 26 until the end of September, the southbound lanes between Selkirk Avenue and Cathedral Avenue will be closed. Drivers will need to use a different route, but pedestrian access, side streets and back lanes will be maintained.

Read more: Construction, restaurant industries react to Manitoba budget

Northbound traffic will also be reduced to one lane during the construction.

Updates on the city’s website note once work north of Selkirk Avenue is complete and reopened, traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction from the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge to Selkirk Avenue.

During construction, garbage and recycling pickup will go unchanged and parking on Salter Street will also be temporarily removed.

Read more: Manitoba looks to improve safety on North Perimeter Highway

Northbound transit service will also be maintained on Salter and southbound service will be rerouted to Main Street between Cathedral Avenue and Selkirk Avenue. Some stops may be temporarily relocated.

The renewal will see patching existing concrete pavement and renewing most curbs and sidewalks. Sewer repair will also be completed wherever necessary to improve drainage.

