Ontario reports more than 3,900 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Ontario reported 3,947 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 445,351.

For comparison, last Sunday 4,250 cases were reported.

“Locally, there are 1,136 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel, 406 in York Region, 209 in Ottawa and 207 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Twenty-four new deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,911.

A total of 396,283 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 4,239 and is 89 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 46,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 13,877,809 tests and 25,641 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 8.7 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 7.8 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 9.2 per cent. There have been 52,398 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 2,538), as well as 164 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (up by 14), and 347 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by 80). Provincial figures showed there are 2,126 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 151), with 851 in intensive care (up by 18 and marking a record), 596 of whom are on a ventilator (down by four). However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

221,113 people are male

221,208 people are female

68,000 people are 19 and under

163,749 people are 20 to 39

128,554 people are 40 to 59

61,725 people are 60 to 79

23,214 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 4,626,903 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 99,535.

So far, 360,354 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

