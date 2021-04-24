COVID-19 outbreak declared at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos

Send this page to someone via email

One resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos, B.C., prompting Interior Health to declare an outbreak.

The health authority said contact tracing is underway and anybody who has been in close contact with either of the individuals is being told to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

Interior Health said all visits at the site are temporarily halted.

Other infection control and preventive measures have also been implemented, according to the health authority.

Story continues below advertisement

The facility is operated by Interior Health and has 38 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

2:33 COVID-19 vaccine clinics set up for small Interior communities COVID-19 vaccine clinics set up for small Interior communities – Mar 24, 2021