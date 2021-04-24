Menu

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 1:55 pm
Interior Health has declared an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Keremeos. View image in full screen
Interior Health has declared an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Keremeos. File / Global News

One resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos, B.C., prompting Interior Health to declare an outbreak.

The health authority said contact tracing is underway and anybody who has been in close contact with either of the individuals is being told to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort

Interior Health said all visits at the site are temporarily halted.

Other infection control and preventive measures have also been implemented, according to the health authority.

Read more: B.C. government splitting province up into three zones to enforce COVID travel restrictions

The facility is operated by Interior Health and has 38 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

