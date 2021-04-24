Nova Scotia reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday — just three cases shy of the province’s single-day record set in April of last year.

The province now has 201 active cases.

Of the new cases, 44 are in the Central Zone, four are in the Eastern Zone and four are in the Northern Zone.

More information will follow, said the province in a tweet Saturday.

