Health

Nova Scotia reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 10:57 am
Nova Scotia reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday - image View image in full screen
(Getty Images)

Nova Scotia reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday — just three cases shy of the province’s single-day record set in April of last year.

The province now has 201 active cases.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia shuts down border to 7 provinces as COVID-19 cases increase

Of the new cases, 44 are in the Central Zone, four are in the Eastern Zone and four are in the Northern Zone.

More information will follow, said the province in a tweet Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Scientists say key to COVID-19 outbreaks is to act quickly and decisively' Scientists say key to COVID-19 outbreaks is to act quickly and decisively
Scientists say key to COVID-19 outbreaks is to act quickly and decisively
