Health

COVID-19: Hamilton confirms downtown vaccination clinic for racialized communities

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 23, 2021 4:37 pm
Viles of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a City of Toronto mass vaccination site. View image in full screen
Viles of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a City of Toronto mass vaccination site. Bill Barker / File / Global News

Public health says 47 per cent of Hamilton’s COVID-19 cases involve members of a racialized community.

City statistics, on the other hand, show that racialized people make up less than one-fifth, or 19 per cent of Hamilton’s total population.

With those numbers in mind, a pop-up vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Monday through Friday of next week, prioritizing Black and other racialized populations in Hamilton.

The clinic will be held downtown, at Restoration House on Vine Street.

The clinic is targeted to members of racialized populations, 18+, and who live within five postal codes — L9C, L8W, L8L, L8N and L9K — that represent priority neighbourhoods.

While COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited, the city says it remains crucial that the limited supply is targeted to those most at-risk to make the biggest possible impact.

“We know that Black and racialized communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19”, said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, “and are therefore a group that we want to get vaccine to earlier in the prioritization framework.”

Trending Stories

Black and other racialized populations who are ages 18+ and live in the eligible postal codes can book an appointment for a first dose of the vaccine by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7.

The city stresses they are by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 variant first detected in India suspected to be found in Ontario' COVID-19 variant first detected in India suspected to be found in Ontario

 

