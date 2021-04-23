Loaded handgun seized, 2 London men charged in Crime Gun Task Force investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London police say two men are facing charges after a loaded handgun was seized during a vehicle stop as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to police, members of the Crime Gun Task Force, with support from members of the Emergency Response Unit stopped a vehicle on Deveron Crescent near Commissioners Road East on Thursday.

The vehicle stop on Thursday was in relation to an ongoing investigation, and the driver and passenger were both arrested, police say.

A loaded 9mm handgun was seized, police add.

Two London men, age 27 and 28, are jointly charged with several offences including possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old is also charged with possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

The vehicle stop occurred nearby to where gunshots were heard just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Vinewood Court, but police tell Global News that “there’s nothing to indicate that the two are related at this time.”

The Crime Gun Task Force was recently formed “to address public and officer safety in our community as a result of an increased number of gun-related incidents including shootings and situations where officers encountered individuals armed with a firearm,” police say.

Anyone with information about this incident or in relation to “illegal firearm activity on our streets” is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).