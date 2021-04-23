COVID-19: 17 new cases for HKPR; outbreak lifted at St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

Another 17 new cases of COVID-19 and an outbreak lifted were reported in the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Friday.

The new cases include nine in Northumberland County, and four each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County.

The total number of active cases continues its downward trend, now at 102, down from 111 on Thursday and 124 on Wednesday.

Northumberland County reports 62 active cases (down nine) while there are 33 in the Kawarthas (up two) and seven in Haliburton County (down two). Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 782 confirmed cases in Northumberland County, 687 in Kawartha Lakes and 95 in Haliburton County.

The number of variant cases of COVID-19, however increased on Friday, now at 318, up from 307, reported 24 hours earlier. Northumberland County has 208, the Kawarthas reports 96and Haliburton County remains at 14.

Of the health unit’s 1,564 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,405 are now deemed resolved (28 more since Thursday)— approximately 89 per cent of the total cases.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for April 23, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Also late Thursday following their daily update, the health unit declared the outbreak over at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg. Declared April 3, there were up to 34 cases reported at the outbreak’s peak.

“HKPR has confirmed that at least 14 days have passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission that could reasonably be related to exposures in the school and all known pending test results have been received,” said the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board

There remains seven active outbreaks as of Friday afternoon:

Other data:

Hospitalized cases: 56 — unchanged since Tuesday. Five people are currently in hospital (unchanged), five in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports nine admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday, two more since Thursday.

Deaths: Remains at 70, the latest reported Tuesday in Northumberland County. There have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 13 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County since the pandemic was declared.

A case at Campbellford District Public School was declared resolved on Friday.

Other schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction with reported COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

Terry Fox Public School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

CR Gummow Public School in Cobourg: Two cases, unchanged since Monday.

Dr. MS Hawkins Sr Public School in Port Hope: One case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board (board has not updated since April 19):

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Monday.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDBS):

Haliburton Highlands Secondary School: One student case, unchanged since Monday, April 19.

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

