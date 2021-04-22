Global News Hour at 6 BC April 22 2021 10:16pm 01:47 Ottawa suspends passenger India and Pakistan flights from landing at Canadian airports Ottawa has banned all passenger flights from India and Pakistan, as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in those countries. Aaron McArthur has more on what that means. ‘We support it’: B.C. health officials say stopping India flights will help curb our third-wave <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782519/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782519/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?