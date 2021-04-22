Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 22 2021 10:16pm
01:47

Ottawa suspends passenger India and Pakistan flights from landing at Canadian airports

Ottawa has banned all passenger flights from India and Pakistan, as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in those countries. Aaron McArthur has more on what that means.

