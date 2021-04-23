Menu

Crime

Hamilton police arrest third person tied to killing of Tommy Hoang

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 2:27 pm
Police say they have made another arrest in an incident that led to the death of a Hamilton man in February. View image in full screen
Police say they have made another arrest in an incident that led to the death of a Hamilton man in February. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police have made another arrest in connection with the beating death of a man at a central Hamilton apartment in February.

Investigators say the suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a ‘vicious attack’ at 646 Main St. E. near Burris Street on Feb. 10.

Read more: 2 people accused of attempted murder in central Hamilton stabbing: police

Detectives say Tommy Hoang, 30, was beaten by a number of occupants with weapons after being lured into the residence.

It’s believed two of the attackers then drove Hoang’s car to his residence after the assault and stole a quantity of cash and valuables during a break-in.

The latest to be arrested is believed to have remained inside the apartment on Main Street East with a fourth suspect preventing Hoang from leaving or seeking medical attention after being beaten.

Those two suspects would later jump out a rear window in the home and flee on foot as police arrived on scene.

Hoang died in hospital on Feb. 27, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of 2021.

Read more: Man, 30, dies in hospital after being ‘viciously attacked’ in Hamilton: police

Robyn John Cove, 42, was arrested at a Binbrook home on Thursday.

He made his first court appearance on Friday.

The other two charged with first-degree murder in the homicide are Madeline Peternel, 33 and Jason Long, 27, according to Hamilton police.

Hamilton Police Hamilton news Hamilton stabbing main street east beating death stabbing in Hamilton burris street jason long madeline peternel robyn John cove tommy hoang

