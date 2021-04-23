62-year-old man dies following crash in Greenock, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old man has died following a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on Bruce County Road 15 in Greenock, Ont., Thursday morning.

At about 8:55 a.m., police were called to the crash scene, where a vehicle hit a tree before it came to rest in a north ditch.

Donald Woodard, 62, from Brockton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bruce County Road 15 was closed between Bruce County Road 20 and Side Road 5, although it’s since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

