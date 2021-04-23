Greg Dempsey seeks provincial Liberal nomination in Peterborough-Kawartha

Greg Dempsey is the second person to publicly announce their intention to seek the nomination for the Liberal Party of Ontario in the provincial riding of Peterborough-Kawartha.

A native of Peterborough, Dempsey announced his intentions on Friday, highlighting his career spent working on human rights and protecting the most vulnerable. He holds degrees in economics and computer science from Bishop’s University, a law degree from the University of Victoria and a master’s in international human rights law from Utrecht University.

Inducted into the Adam Scott Collegiate Hall of Honour in 2013 and named a Bishop’s “Top 10 After 10” graduate in 2019, Dempsey says his passion for service began when he delivered Meals on Wheels with his grandmother in Peterborough.

He has served at Canadian embassies in Kabul, New York and Geneva, and most recently worked for MP Ralph Goodale as special advisor to the prime minister on the downing of flight PS752 in Iran. He has also worked on gender equality and LGBTQ2 issues locally.

He says his goals are three-fold: To provide progressive, actionable plans to address climate crisis and the urgent community needs; to champion health-care and education systems; and to engage with constituents with “compassion and dignity.”

“Peterborough-Kawartha needs a change,” he stated. “These past few weeks have clearly demonstrated that the current provincial government is simply not up to the job. It’s time for a new approach, one that is centred around competent, effective leadership.

“A lack of affordable housing has left so many families in precarious situations. Homelessness, mental health and addiction problems have only been made worse by the pandemic. Inaction on the climate crisis and an underinvestment in education is holding Peterborough back from its incredible potential as a hub for learning, arts, and climate resilience.

“We can and will do better.”

In March, Dane Bland announced his intention to seek the Liberal nomination in the riding currently represented by Progressive Conservative Dave Smith, who defeated Liberal incumbent Jeff Leal in the June 2018 election. Smith has not stated publicly if he plans to seek re-election.

The 43rd Ontario general election will be held on or before June 2, 2022.