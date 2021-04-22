Guelph’s public school board appoints new director of education

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Grand District School Board has appointed Peter Sovran as its new director of education and secretary-treasurer.

Sovran’s career in the education sector spans over 27 years and has included leadership positions with school boards in Hamilton, Toronto and York Region along with the Ministry of Education.

He is currently an associate director with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

“I am very humbled and excited about the opportunity to work with the dedicated trustees, staff, and community partners that serve the students of the Upper Grand District School Board,” said Sovran.

“Together, we will ensure that UGDSB continues its well-established position as a leader in learning, service excellence, environmental literacy and is proudly reflective of the distinct communities in its boundaries.”

The school board, which covers Guelph and Wellington and Dufferin counties, said Sovran will officially take the job on Sept. 1 but the transition process will begin over the coming months.

As Sovran enters, current director of education Martha Rogers is heading into retirement after 25 years in the role.

Her reign as director began in 1995, making her the longest-serving director in Ontario and putting her among the longest-serving in Canada.

The search for a new director has been a long one since Rogers first announced her retirement in October 2018.

When that announcement was made, Rogers’ retirement was scheduled to take effect last December but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board said the search involved consultations with stakeholders including union groups, senior staff, parent advisory groups, student senate and community partners.

It also thanked Jordene Lyttle and Marilyn Gouthro of the executive search firm Promeus for their help.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am happy to welcome Peter to the Upper Grand District School Board,” board chair Martha MacNeil said in a statement.

“He is eager to get to know everyone in our system and to begin our work together. Peter’s range of experiences at both the board level and at the Ministry of Education will serve him well in his new position.”

After an extensive search, the Upper Grand District School Board has appointed Peter Sovran as the new Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer, effective September 1, 2021. https://t.co/pE6qLMUxND #UGInfo pic.twitter.com/eT3VqUF8g7 — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) April 22, 2021

