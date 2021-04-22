Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with child luring following online investigation: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 3:00 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of child luring following an online investigation. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man is accused of child luring following an online investigation. Global News file

A Peterborough man is facing child luring charges following what police say was a lengthy online investigation.

Details on the investigation were not provided, however, it led to the arrest of a man on Thursday.

Read more: Ontario lacrosse executive charged with sexual exploitation, child luring: Guelph police

Justin Lavecque, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with three counts of luring a child under 16 years old and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years old.

Trending Stories

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear on Thursday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePeterborough Police ServiceChild PornographyChild Luringonline luringonline predatorPeterborough child luringchild sexual exploitiation

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers