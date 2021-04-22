Peterborough man charged with child luring following online investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing child luring charges following what police say was a lengthy online investigation.

Details on the investigation were not provided, however, it led to the arrest of a man on Thursday.

Justin Lavecque, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with three counts of luring a child under 16 years old and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years old.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear on Thursday, police said.

