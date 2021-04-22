COVID-19 vaccine appointments fully booked in Regina, Saskatoon due to high demand

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan residents trying to reserve their COVID-19 appointments are having a hard time booking due to high demand.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority opened up booking availability to those 44 years of age and older.

“The [Saskatchewan] Patient Booking System has been very popular today [Apr 22], with many individuals logging on to book appointments. Please remember that demand for appointments outweighs current available supply,” SHA said in a Tweet Thursday.

SHA said there are currently more clinic options in rural and northern communities than in urban centres like Regina and Saskatoon.

“That is because all appointments in these centres are currently booked. We expect more appointments to be added in these communities by Apr 28,” SHA said.

“Additional clinics will be added to the Patient Booking System as new vaccine shipments are received. Thank you for your patience and enthusiasm.”

On Tuesday, the province expanded its AstraZeneca eligibility to those 40 years of age and older.

The province said there are nearly 15,000 doses of AstraZeneca currently in the province with less than 9,000 available to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, who are administering the vaccine.

“With the recent change to the minimum age for use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, residents should be aware that any one of the three approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca — may be offered at their chosen clinic. All are safe and approved for use,” SHA said in a released Wednesday.

However, the only drive-thru and walk-in clinic open in the province is in North Battleford.

Those 40 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining Phase 1 health-care workers, priority-sequenced Phase 2 health-care workers, and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter are also able to book online.

More to come.

