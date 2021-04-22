‘Dr. Lowry’: Toronto Raptors star to receive honorary doctorate from Acadia University

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Raptors superstar Kyle Lowry is looking to add to his already-long list of NBA accomplishments by adding the title of “Dr.” beside his name.

The NBA champion and six-time all-star will be one of seven people awarded honorary doctorates by Acadia University as part of convocation for the Class of 2021.

“It ain’t official yet, but when it’s official I will not respond to anything other than Dr. Lowry,” Lowry said at a post-game news conference after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 114-103.

When asked what he would be a doctor of, Lowry said: “Dr. of Greatness.”

In a statement, Dr. Peter Ricketts, Acadia’s president and vice-chancellor, said Acadia is honouring Lowry for his role in rallying Canadians during the Raptors’ run to the 2019 NBA championship as well for his role in founding the Lowry Love Foundation with his wife Ayahna Cornish-Lowry.

“Lowry and his wife, Ayahna Cornish-Lowry, are committed to improving the lives of the disadvantaged in Toronto and Philadelphia to help them experience a better quality of life,” Dr. Ricketts stated.

“Together, they set up the Lowry Love Foundation, a charity that gives back to community.”

Also on the list is Dr. Robert Strang, who has become a familiar face to all Nova Scotians as the province navigates its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ricketts said Dr. Strang has shown “outstanding leadership during a time of provincial crisis, and through (his) achievements Acadia is recognizing the amazing work of the entire Nova Scotia Public Health department.”

Other names on the list include former primer minister Paul Martin, retired senator Murray Sinclair, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed and missionary Rev. Dr. Malcolm Card.

Dr. Ricketts said each of the university’s honorary degree recipients ” is a distinguished individual who has made a significant impact in their community.”

“By recognizing their outstanding achievements with honorary degrees, we acknowledge them for their many contributions to society. Like them, we know our graduates will take their place in the world and make a difference,” he said.

The convocation will be held virtually on May 9, with Martin delivering the keynote address.