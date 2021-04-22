Saskatoon Blades players discuss items they would have liked in the hub

Send this page to someone via email

Life in the WHL Eastern Division hub is pretty focused on hockey. There isn’t much else to do. Players start in the dorms at the University of Regina, then get on a bus to the rink, then play or practice, then get back on the bus and back to the dorms. The next day, rinse and repeat, as they say.

And when the Saskatoon Blades were away from home for an extended period of time, there are certain things from home that they missed and those things are different for different people.

“Maybe I would have brought a couple more pairs of shoes because I’m a pretty big shoe guy,” said forward Caiden Daley.

“I try to match my shoes to my outfits, every day, so maybe a couple more pairs of shoes would have been nice.”

For others, it may be the freedom to make a cup of Joe whenever they like.

“I’m a huge coffee drinker and I know a couple of other guys on the team are also so I thought that would have been a smart choice to bring your own coffee maker,” added forward Tristen Robbins.

Some were content with what they had packed.

“I remember when I was packing up, my Mom was telling me to bring my big blanket from home,” said captain Chase Wouters.

“My duvet cover. And I was like I don’t think I need it, and she was like, throw it in just in case. But I’m really glad I brought that.”

That’s the one thing that I think that I brought and a lot of people didn’t bring.

Others just miss their good buddy.

“For me, I think maybe my dog,” added forward Kyle Crnkovic.

“If I could bring anything, she’s almost three years and her name’s Lilly. Nice and fluffy dog. And super lovable, so it would be nice to have her here.”

Man and best friend will be re-united soon. The last word goes to the Blades head coach Mitch Love, who is very thankful for all that they were provided with.

“To our staff who are just working tirelessly to make sure that our players are prepared,” Love said.

“And giving them everything for their minds and their bodies to perform and we’re real fortunate to have that.”