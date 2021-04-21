Menu

Crime

Teen choked in Victoria park, campers tried to block medical treatment: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 8:25 pm
Police and paramedics respond to a call at Victoria's Beacon Hill Park Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Police and paramedics respond to a call at Victoria's Beacon Hill Park Tuesday night. Peter Kruselnicki

Victoria police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old was allegedly choked in a tent in Beacon Hill Park, leaving them with “potentially life-altering injuries.”

The victim is developmentally delayed and had recently been reported missing from home, according to investigators.

Police said when they responded to the incident, they were met with abusive campers sheltering in the park who tried to prevent first responders from treating the teen.

Investigators said officers were called to an area of the park near Douglas Street and circle Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday to help with a medical call.

“Numerous people who are camping in the park stood close by and were interfering with the victim’s medical treatment,” police said in a media release.

“When officers attempted to speak with the victim, numerous people who are camping in the park began to intervene, urging the victim to not speak with officers, to not go to hospital for medical treatment, and to leave the area.”

Police further allege the bystanders confronted officers and paramedics and physically grabbed the victim in an attempt to pull them away, resulting in a struggle between officers and campers.

Officers took custody of the teen under the Child, Family and Community Service Act, and called for additional backup, according to Victoria police.

Police said an officer was bitten and another was hit in the mouth with spit during the altercation.

The teen was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for a 38-year-old man with “numerous recent charges,” including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and breaching court ordered conditions. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

