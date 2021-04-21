Menu

Crime

Man receives 5-year sentence for manslaughter in 2017 death northeast of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 4:44 pm
RCMP investigate a double homicide in Chipman, Alta. Monday, April 3, 2017. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate a double homicide in Chipman, Alta. Monday, April 3, 2017. Sarah Kraus, Global News

A man found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 death of a man northeast of Edmonton has received a five-year sentence.

Raymond Nickerson was on trial for two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 39-year-old Terry Sutton and 40-year-old Jason Williams.

Read more: RCMP investigate double homicide northeast of Edmonton

The men, who were neighbours of Nickerson, were found fatally shot – one in the head, the other in the abdomen – in the village of Chipman, Alta., on April 2, 2017.

In January of this year, a jury found Nickerson not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Sutton. Nickerson was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of Williams.

Click to play video: 'Murder trial begins in 2017 double homicide northeast of Edmonton' Murder trial begins in 2017 double homicide northeast of Edmonton
Murder trial begins in 2017 double homicide northeast of Edmonton – Jan 11, 2021

The Crown told the jury the crime occurred after a dispute about fireworks the victims launched for Sutton’s wife’s birthday. At the beginning of the trial, Justice Eric Macklin said the defence would argue that Nickerson acted in self defence.

Read more: Trial begins in Chipman, Alta. double homicide

Nickerson received credit of 154 days for time served. He also received a 10-year ban on owning firearms.

Chipman is located about 70 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

