COVID-19: 231 new infections, 4 new deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has added four COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 469 since the pandemic began.

The recently deceased were all reported in the Regina zone and reported from the 30-39, 40-49, 70-79 and 80-plus age groups, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Wednesday there were 231 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 38,883. The seven-day average of new daily infections is up from 247 on Tuesday to 253.

According to the provincial government, 5,302 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north west (45), far north east (2), north west (103), north central (63), north east (6), Saskatoon (543), central west (73), central east (197), Regina (3,118), south west (123), south central (417) and south east (542) zones. The residences of 70 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 185 patients with COVID-19 — 136 are receiving inpatient care and 49 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,551 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 35,863 following 317 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,740 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 737,572 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 365,001 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

