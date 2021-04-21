Menu

Health

101 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
COVID-19: Ontario lacking critical care nurses amid 3rd wave
WATCH: As a third wave of COVID-19 surges in Ontario, staff in ICUs are feeling the pressure.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 9,654.

Thirty-one of Wednesday’s new coronavirus cases are in Barrie, while 18 are in Bradford, 14 are in Innisfil and nine are in New Tecumseth.

Read more: A look at the current COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Ramara, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

To date, 1,966 people in the region have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., while 22 people have tested positive for the P.1 variant, which was first found in Brazil. Two individuals have tested positive for the B.1.351 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa, while 494 more people have screened positive for an unidentified variant of concern.

More than 163,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Nearly 148,000 people living in the region have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which represents approximately 24 per cent of the total population.

Of the region’s 9,654 coronavirus cases, 82 per cent — or 7,922 — have recovered, while 45 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 4,212 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 429,123, including 7,789 deaths.

Toronto, Peel Region order workplaces with 5+ COVID-19 cases to close
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka covidSimcoe County covid

