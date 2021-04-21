101 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 9,654.

Thirty-one of Wednesday’s new coronavirus cases are in Barrie, while 18 are in Bradford, 14 are in Innisfil and nine are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Ramara, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

To date, 1,966 people in the region have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., while 22 people have tested positive for the P.1 variant, which was first found in Brazil. Two individuals have tested positive for the B.1.351 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa, while 494 more people have screened positive for an unidentified variant of concern.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 163,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka.

Nearly 148,000 people living in the region have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which represents approximately 24 per cent of the total population.

Of the region’s 9,654 coronavirus cases, 82 per cent — or 7,922 — have recovered, while 45 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 4,212 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 429,123, including 7,789 deaths.