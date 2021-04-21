Police estimate $1M in damages tied to house explosion on Hamilton’s west Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are estimating about $1 million in damage was incurred from an alleged explosion at a west Mountain home late Friday night.

Hamilton police say it may be another week before the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is able to say what happened to the home on Bonaventure Drive near Clifton Downs Road which was “leveled” after 10 p.m. on April 16.

“The OFM is mandated to complete tests for any explosion in Ontario and our arson unit reports on this can take one to two weeks,” Const. Krista Lee Ernst told Global News.

Hamilton fire chief Dave Cunliffe said crews reported a “strong odour” of natural gas upon arrival at the scene last week which lead to gas services being shut down in some areas around 279 Bonaventure Dr.

Eighteen homes had to be evacuated during the ordeal.

The alleged blast left a large debris field on the property and damaged three other homes, according to police.

Officials said about a dozen people were displaced from their homes and assistance was offered to some by the Canadian Red Cross.

Ernst said investigators could not confirm if neighbouring residents have returned, since the subject home and a neighbouring house were the only ones with significant damage.

“Hamilton police would not have this information, however, our arson investigator believes the only home residents have not returned to is the home east of the address,” said Ernst.

Investigators have confirmed no one was seriously injured in the incident.

