Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

YVR study suggests rapid testing contributes to safer travel

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 6:35 pm
YVR Vancouver International Airport runway westjet View image in full screen
Global News

Vancouver International Airport and WestJet are touting the results of a four-month study that suggests your chances of getting COVID-19 on a domestic flight are low as long as proper testing is in place.

Between November and February, nearly 600 departing passengers at YVR took a COVID-19 rapid antigen test and all came back negative. Researchers said the results led them to conclude that transmissible infection in airline passengers departing from YVR is likely to be less than one per cent.

Click to play video: 'How WestJet is implementing their COVID testing program' How WestJet is implementing their COVID testing program
How WestJet is implementing their COVID testing program – Dec 10, 2020

Under the pilot project guidelines, WestJet travellers were given the chance to opt-in and take a rapid test before flying.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rapid COVID-19 testing trialed at Vancouver International Airport

If they tested positive, they were not permitted to fly that day, pending a lab-confirmed PCR test of their results, and would be rebooked on a future flight at no cost.

Click to play video: 'YVR launches a rapid COVID-19 testing pilot' YVR launches a rapid COVID-19 testing pilot
YVR launches a rapid COVID-19 testing pilot – Nov 28, 2020

Researchers said the rapid tests took between 15 to 20 minutes to complete and led to minimal disruptions.

“Rapid antigen testing is a critically important tool – and perhaps an underutilized tool – in our ability to prevent and control COVID-19,” co-principal investigator Dr. Marc Romney said in a statement.

Read more: No positive tests in first phase of YVR’s rapid COVID-19 test pilot project

Story continues below advertisement

“The findings from our study provide further evidence that this technology can be successfully deployed in an airport setting, and that rapid antigen testing performs surprisingly well – even in a low- prevalence population such as air travellers.”

Vancouver Airport Authority president and CEO Tamara Vrooman said they hope the results will help the travel industry reopen safely and prove useful for other industries.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDbc coronavirusBC COVID-19bc covidYVRVancouver International AirportCOVID-19 rapid testingYVR antigen testingYVR rapid testing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers