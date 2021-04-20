Ontario spends over $4M to further protect Muskoka River Watershed from flooding, severe weather

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced it’s spending more than $4.25 million to further protect the Muskoka River Watershed from environmental pressures like flooding and severe weather.

“The Muskoka Region is one of Ontario’s crown jewels, and we want to ensure that we continue to protect its environment, which is so important to the local economy and the great people who live there,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

“This investment will help protect this area known around the world for its spectacular lakes and rivers so it can continue to be a thriving hub for Ontario’s tourism industry.”

The province is funding 16 projects that are led by the District of Muskoka and the Town of Bracebridge as part of its initial $5-million commitment to the Muskoka Watershed Conservation and Management Initiative, which will protect and enhance the health of the local watershed.

According to the province, about $750,000 will support other projects that are in development.

The government selected projects that support the Muskoka Watershed Conservation and Management Initiative based on recommendations from the Muskoka Watershed Advisory Group. Some of these include developing an integrated water management approach for the Muskoka River Watershed and mapping areas of shoreline erosion and fluctuating water levels to identify flood-prone areas.

“We are protecting the Muskoka River Watershed while supporting the local economy and its $400-million recreational and tourism industry,” Jeff Yurek, Ontario’s environment and conservation minister, said in a statement.

“By funding these projects and working with the local community, we are supporting this vital region in Ontario and ensuring its water resources are protected now and for future generations.”

