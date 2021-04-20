Man charged after knife pointed at OPP officer in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP say a 31-year-old man has been charged after a knife was pointed at a police officer on Monday.

At about 4:30 p.m., police were called to a local business because of a man who refused to leave after he was asked to do so.

According to OPP, a knife was pointed at an officer.

Police have since arrested and charged Julien Johnston, 31, with obstructing a peace officer, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to leave a premises when directed, resisting a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Officers say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Tuesday.

