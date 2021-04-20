Waterloo Region’s top doc gets shot of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s top doctor received a shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

In a news release, the region said medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang waited until after Monday’s announcement by the province which lowered the age limit for the AstraZeneca vaccine from 55 and up down to 40 and up.

“If you’re 40 or older, I strongly encourage you to book an appointment to get the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Wang stated.

“While we are in the midst of a very serious third wave with profound impacts on our community and our health care system at risk, we are fortunate to have a good supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment and the opportunity to vaccinate even more residents who are now eligible to get it.”

The region says area residents can find dozens of local pharmacies on the Ontario government’s website who are offering appointments.

In addition, the region also announced that another dozen or so primary care providers have been added to the list of offices that are offering vaccines.

Waterloo Region’s website offers a list of which offices are currently providing vaccinations