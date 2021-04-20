Waterloo Region has no plans to follow Peel, Toronto’s latest directive

Send this page to someone via email

Both the Peel Region and City of Toronto issued directives Monday which will see businesses close for 10 days if they are connected to five or more recent COVID-19 cases but Waterloo Region has no current plans to follow suit.

“The spread of COVID-19 is extremely high in regions such as Peel, and we need to exercise the utmost diligence with public health practices in all workplace settings in Waterloo Region,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in a statement.

“Spread of COVID-19 in workplaces is most commonly seen between employees and associated with factors such as lack of masking and distancing, especially during breaks, lunch or carpooling.”

A spokesperson for Waterloo Public Health told Global News that Wang does not currently have plans to follow the province’s largest regions.

On Tuesday, the province reported 3,469 new COVID-19 cases including 1,075 from Toronto and 775 from Peel Region.

Meanwhile in Waterloo, Public Health reported 134 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, which is the highest total it has seen in months.

Even if Wang were to issue a section 22 with those orders toward businesses, there would be few it would affect.

There are currently 27 active outbreaks in the area with five having more than four cases.

Of those, one is in a daycare setting while the others are in manufacturing, retail and two in food processing.

In Toronto and Peel, there are exemptions for businesses in health care and emergency child care so the local daycare could also be an exception as well which would leave two area businesses.

