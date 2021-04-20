Menu

Canada

Okanagan pharmacist reacts to no new AstraZeneca vaccines for region

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
An Okanagan pharmacist says he doesn't know when the next allotment of AstraZeneca will arrive in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
An Okanagan pharmacist says he doesn't know when the next allotment of AstraZeneca will arrive in the Okanagan. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File

The B.C. government has announced it’s shifting its vaccine rollout plan and is allocating more AstraZeneca vaccines to “high-transmission communities.”

According to the B.C. government, 13 communities will be receiving doses of AstraZeneca for community clinics starting this week (April 19 to 23):

  • Dawson Creek
  • East and West Newton
  • Fleetwood
  • Kensington
  • North Delta
  • North Surrey
  • Panorama
  • Port Coquitlam
  • South Langley Township
  • Squamish
  • West Abbotsford
  • Whalley

Read more: People 40+ in B.C. can book AstraZeneca vaccine as province sets up hotspot clinics

Story continues below advertisement

And according to a local pharmacist, that means no new allotments of AstraZeneca vaccines will be making their way to pharmacies in the Okanagan.

“Community pharmacies (in the Okanagan) will probably not see any new vaccine shipments in the near future,” said Chris Waller, Lakeside Medicine Centre’s owner and pharmacist.

Waller, who is also on the board of directors for the B.C. Pharmacy Association, said he supports the government’s decision to allocate more AstraZeneca vaccines to what the B.C. government is calling “high-transmission communities.”

“Most of B.C.’s population lies in the Lower Mainland, and makes sense to vaccinate areas that are more densely crowded and where we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections,” said Waller.

Waller said he is unsure when the Okanagan will be receiving more AstraZeneca vaccines.

Click to play video: 'B.C. expands AstraZeneca vaccine program and lowers age to residents 40+' B.C. expands AstraZeneca vaccine program and lowers age to residents 40+
B.C. expands AstraZeneca vaccine program and lowers age to residents 40+
