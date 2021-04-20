Menu

Canada

Edward Downey denied new trial in murders of Calgary mother and daughter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Edward Downey sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 50 years for killing Calgary mother and daughter' Edward Downey sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 50 years for killing Calgary mother and daughter
Edward Downey will have to serve at least 50 years in prison before he can apply for parole. Queen's Bench Justice Beth Hughes called Downey “callous and remorseless” in passing her sentence for the murders of a Calgary mom and daughter on Tuesday. Nancy Hixt reports – May 21, 2019

WARNING: This article contains graphic details. 

Alberta’s top court has rejected a request for a new trial from a man convicted of killing a Calgary woman and her young daughter.

Edward Downey was appealing two convictions of first-degree murder in the 2016 deaths of Sara Baillie and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman.

Read more: Downey seeks to have double-murder convictions overturned, new trial for deaths of Calgary mother, daughter

A trial in 2018 heard graphic evidence of how Baillie was found dead in a laundry basket in her daughter’s bedroom with duct tape wrapped around her face, neck and wrists.

Trending Stories

Three days later, the child was found dead in some bushes east of the city.

Both died of asphyxiation.

Story continues below advertisement

A jury found Downey guilty and he was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 50 years.

The three-member Appeal Court panel rejected defence arguments that highly prejudicial evidence about Downey should not have been shown to the jury and that the trial judge erred in his jury address.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
