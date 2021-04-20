Quebec reports 1,136 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The province recorded 17 additional deaths linked to the third wave of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations rose by eight to 694. There are a total of 177 patients in intensive care with the virus.

The province administered 47,799 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, for a total of 2,448,409 doses administered to date.

Authorities say Quebec had received 205,920 doses of the 230,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine it is expecting this week. Meanwhile, the 18,960 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected last week are “still in transit.”

Health labs completed 28,568 tests for COVID-19 on Sunday.

As of Tuesday, Quebec has reported 339,180 cases in total since the start of the pandemic, while the number of deaths has reached 10,833.

Recoveries from COVID-19 have surpassed 315,000.

