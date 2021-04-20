Hwy. 35 closed following 4 vehicle collision south of Lindsay

A section of Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay is closed following a four-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP around 8 a.m. responded to a collision on the highway at the intersection of River Road, about seven kilometres south of Lindsay.
Several people were treated at the scene before being taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Their conditions are not yet known.
Trending Stories
The highway is closed between Tower Road and Highway 7, while the OPP conducts its investigation
— More to come.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments