Hwy. 35 closed following 4 vehicle collision south of Lindsay

A section of Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay is closed following a four-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP around 8 a.m. responded to a collision on the highway at the intersection of River Road, about seven kilometres south of Lindsay.

Several people were treated at the scene before being taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Their conditions are not yet known.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a four vehicle collision on Highway 35 at River Road south of Lindsay. Several people were treated at the scene before being taken to @RossMemorial for further treatment. #CKLOPP continue to investigate #cklnews pic.twitter.com/ypJ6oGZuzx — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 20, 2021

The highway is closed between Tower Road and Highway 7, while the OPP conducts its investigation

— More to come.