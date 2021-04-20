Menu

Traffic

Hwy. 35 closed following 4 vehicle collision south of Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Highway 35 south of Lindsay is closed following a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.
Highway 35 south of Lindsay is closed following a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A section of Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay is closed following a four-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP around 8 a.m. responded to a collision on the highway at the intersection of River Road, about seven kilometres south of Lindsay.

Read more: Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Bobcaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Several people were treated at the scene before being taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Their conditions are not yet known.

The highway is closed between Tower Road and Highway 7, while the OPP conducts its investigation

— More to come.

CollisionCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayHighway 35Hwy 35River RoadHwy. 35 Collision

