Peterborough man accused of assaulting resident, cutting firefighter

A Peterborough man faces assault and weapons charges following an incident at a Donegal Street home on Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, Peterborough Fire Services and EMS first responded to the home for a medical call.

It’s alleged the man became aggressive, leading him to assault a resident and cut a city firefighter with a “sharp object.” Police did not disclose what the object was.

Police say the firefighter sustained a cut to the hand which required medical treatment.

Police were called to the scene around 1 p.m. and arrested a 29-year-old man.

He was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later released to police.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.