Crime

Stabbing victim shows up at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 1:38 pm
Police in Lindsay are investigating a stabbing after a victim showed up at hospital on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are investigating a stabbing after a victim showed up at hospital on Sunday. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing victim showed up to hospital on Sunday.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a 29-year-old man arrived at Ross Memorial Hospital on Sunday with stab wounds. The victim’s condition was not provided.

Read more: 1 arrested after online dispute leads to stabbing incident in Peterborough, police say

Police believe the incident occurred just prior to midnight in the area of Mary St. West and James St. in Lindsay.

Trending Stories

“Police do not think this was a random event,” stated Sgt. Deb Hagarty.

The incident is being investigated by the service’s criminal investigations branch. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252, anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayRoss Memorial HospitalLindsay crimeLindsay stabbing

