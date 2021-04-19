Stabbing victim shows up at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing victim showed up to hospital on Sunday.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a 29-year-old man arrived at Ross Memorial Hospital on Sunday with stab wounds. The victim’s condition was not provided.

Police believe the incident occurred just prior to midnight in the area of Mary St. West and James St. in Lindsay.

“Police do not think this was a random event,” stated Sgt. Deb Hagarty.

The incident is being investigated by the service’s criminal investigations branch. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252, anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

