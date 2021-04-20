Menu

Crime

Judge to rule on video admissibility in St. Michael’s College sex assault case as trial resumes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: '3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation' 3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation
WATCH ABOVE (DEC. 19, 2019): Three former St. Michael’s College School students have been sentenced to two years probation for their roles into sexual assaults at the school in 2018. It's a decision lawyers for one of the victims called “disappointing." Jamie Mauracher reports. – Dec 19, 2019

TORONTO — A judge is set to rule on the admissibility of a key piece of evidence as the trial for a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to resume.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

Read more: St. Mike’s sex assault trial in Toronto set to resume with arguments over admissibility of video

A 22-second video of one sex assault that occurred in the football team locker room at St. Michael’s College School has been shown in court.

Several witnesses have testified they could see the accused teen in the video.

Read more: Teen sues Toronto police board over ‘negligent’ St. Michael’s College School investigation

Defence lawyer Geary Tomlinson argued the video should be inadmissible because the Crown has not authenticated it.

The accused teen is also expected to begin his defence Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
