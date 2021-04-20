Judge to rule on video admissibility in St. Michael’s College sex assault case as trial resumes

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A judge is set to rule on the admissibility of a key piece of evidence as the trial for a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to resume.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

A 22-second video of one sex assault that occurred in the football team locker room at St. Michael’s College School has been shown in court.

Several witnesses have testified they could see the accused teen in the video.

Defence lawyer Geary Tomlinson argued the video should be inadmissible because the Crown has not authenticated it.

The accused teen is also expected to begin his defence Tuesday.