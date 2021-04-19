Newborn found in northeast Edmonton home; police search for mother

Send this page to someone via email

Police received a report Sunday afternoon that a newborn girl was found unattended at a multi-unit residence near 65 Street and 129 Avenue.

“We’re thankful for the resident who found the infant and took care of her until EMS and police arrived,” EPS Det. Kurt Schlosser said.

The baby is about three days old, police said.

“As the child was born recently, we are concerned for the health and wellbeing of the mother.

"We are hopeful that someone may have information about her whereabouts so we can connect with her and ensure she is receiving any care and support she may need."

“Despite canvassing the building and the neighbourhood and contacting local hospitals, police have been unable to locate the infant’s mother or anyone associated with the child and are hopeful the public can assist,” EPS said in a news release Monday.

The baby was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution and “is reportedly in good health,” police added. She’s being cared for by Alberta Children’s Services.

Anyone with information about the infant or the mother is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.