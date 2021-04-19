Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Budget 2021: Federal government promises $10 per day childcare by 2025

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

City of Lethbridge seeking Indigenous artists sought for commemorative project

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 7:28 pm
A sign displayed at the Redress event in Stand Off, Alta. on February 19, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign displayed at the Redress event in Stand Off, Alta. on February 19, 2021. Eloise Therien / Global News

The City of Lethbridge has announced its plan to consult Indigenous artists in the creation of the Indigenous Legacy Commemoration Project.

“Artist-led engagement is a relatively new kind of an approach to solicit feedback or help design processes where art is central to the outcome,” said the city’s Indigenous relations advisor Perry Stein.

Two commemorative initiatives, centered around Residential School Survivors, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Peoples will be created with the goal of honouring victims, survivors and their families.

Click to play video: 'Drive-thru REDress event held in honour of missing and murdered Blood Tribe members' Drive-thru REDress event held in honour of missing and murdered Blood Tribe members
Drive-thru REDress event held in honour of missing and murdered Blood Tribe members – Feb 19, 2021

It’s a joint project between the city’s Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee, Public Art Program and Indigenous Relations Office.

Story continues below advertisement

“Commemorations can often take the form of a (healing) garden or a piece of public art or an education project, mural-making,” Stein said.

Currently, the city is looking for Indigenous artists to submit a letter indicating their interest in working on community engagement and helping to facilitate the project.

Read more: Lethbridge College unveils new Indigenous strategy: Niitsitapi

Interested applicants have until May 14 to submit their expression of interest through the city.

“A selection committee has been created, they will short-list the different applications and then those applicants who were short-listed will be invited to take part in a full proposal kind of stage,” he said.

Stein added the project will likely take two to three years to complete.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CommunityResidential SchoolsCity of LethbridgeengagementIndigenous Artistscommemorative projectMMIWQ

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers