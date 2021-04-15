Menu

Global News at Noon BC
April 15 2021 4:15pm
00:43

Former residential school building in northern B.C. to be replaced with cultural centre

The former residential school facility in Lower Post — near the B.C -Yukon born will be torn down and replaced with a cultural centre.

