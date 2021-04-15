Global News at Noon BC April 15 2021 4:15pm 00:43 Former residential school building in northern B.C. to be replaced with cultural centre The former residential school facility in Lower Post — near the B.C -Yukon born will be torn down and replaced with a cultural centre. Former residential school building to be demolished in Lower Post, B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7761012/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7761012/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?