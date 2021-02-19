Southern Alberta community supports REDress campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people attended a drive-thru event in Stand Off, Alta., Friday morning to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, as well as boys, men, and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

The event was inspired by the REDress Project, versions of which are held across Canada annually.

Organized by the Blood Tribe Department of Health Wellness Program, the event was setup as a drive-thru at Red Crow Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where participants stayed in their vehicles as they observed the displays.

“We just wanted to (encourage the community) to come and participate and share their stories of their loved-ones that have been murdered or gone missing,” Dana Wells-Durocher, with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls organization, said.

Those who attended were given information packages and drove around the park to view red dresses, shirts, and other clothing hanging from trees which represented the murdered and missing.

Many of the 40 or so garments were accompanied by photos or posters, providing insight into the lives lost.

Elder Keith Chief Moon began the event with a smudging ceremony and prayer.

Moon said he was not sure what to expect in terms of turnout due to the windy winter conditions and COVID-19 protocols but was pleasantly surprised.

“I’m very honoured that they took this time with their busy schedules to pay attention, that this awareness has to be addressed,” he said.

Former Miss Blackfoot Canada Selena Medicine Shield and her family set up a display to honour her late grandmother Gloria Black Plume, who was killed in 1999.

Medicine Shield said her family has been attending similar events for most of her life, helping to raise awareness for injustices against Indigenous women and children.

“She never got justice. She got murdered in a back alley in Calgary, Alberta. The two guys got away with it. That’s why we’re here, to represent her and honour her life,” Medicine Shield said.

“It’s also my grandmother’s birthday today, so that’s why we have birthday balloons for her.” Tweet This

Wells-Durocher said they have plans to create a monument to help honour Blood Tribe members whose lives were taken, and encourages members to reach out if they wish to participate.