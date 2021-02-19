Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Features

Southern Alberta community supports REDress campaign

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 7:46 pm
Click to play video 'Drive-thru REDress event held in honour of missing and murdered Blood Tribe members' Drive-thru REDress event held in honour of missing and murdered Blood Tribe members
The Kainai Wellness Centre put together a physically-distanced event in Stand Off on Friday to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, men and boys, and 2SLGBTQQIA people. Eloise Therien has more on the importance and meaning of the REDress campaign.

Dozens of people attended a drive-thru event in Stand Off, Alta., Friday morning to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, as well as boys, men, and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

The event was inspired by the REDress Project, versions of which are held across Canada annually.

Organized by the Blood Tribe Department of Health Wellness Program, the event was setup as a drive-thru at Red Crow Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where participants stayed in their vehicles as they observed the displays.

“We just wanted to (encourage the community) to come and participate and share their stories of their loved-ones that have been murdered or gone missing,” Dana Wells-Durocher, with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls organization, said.

Those who attended were given information packages and drove around the park to view red dresses, shirts, and other clothing hanging from trees which represented the murdered and missing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vandalism of REDress art project seen as further violation of missing and murdered aboriginal women

Many of the 40 or so garments were accompanied by photos or posters, providing insight into the lives lost.

Elder Keith Chief Moon began the event with a smudging ceremony and prayer.

Moon said he was not sure what to expect in terms of turnout due to the windy winter conditions and COVID-19 protocols but was pleasantly surprised.

“I’m very honoured that they took this time with their busy schedules to pay attention, that this awareness has to be addressed,” he said.

Former Miss Blackfoot Canada Selena Medicine Shield and her family set up a display to honour her late grandmother Gloria Black Plume, who was killed in 1999.

Medicine Shield said her family has been attending similar events for most of her life, helping to raise awareness for injustices against Indigenous women and children.

Click to play video 'Sisters in Spirit vigil highlights need for more awareness about MMIWG in Lethbridge' Sisters in Spirit vigil highlights need for more awareness about MMIWG in Lethbridge
Sisters in Spirit vigil highlights need for more awareness about MMIWG in Lethbridge – Oct 5, 2020

“She never got justice. She got murdered in a back alley in Calgary, Alberta. The two guys got away with it. That’s why we’re here, to represent her and honour her life,” Medicine Shield said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s also my grandmother’s birthday today, so that’s why we have birthday balloons for her.”

Tweet This

Wells-Durocher said they have plans to create a monument to help honour Blood Tribe members whose lives were taken, and encourages members to reach out if they wish to participate.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19MurderIndigenousMissingsouthern albertaMMIWGBlood TribeAwarenessStand OffKainaiREDressMissing and Mudered
Flyers
More weekly flyers