Budget 2021: Federal government promises $10 per day childcare by 2025

Health

COVID-19: 281 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers your latest COVID-19 questions about changing vaccine recommendations and lockdown restrictions' Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers your latest COVID-19 questions about changing vaccine recommendations and lockdown restrictions
Infectious disease physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch provides a COVID-19 update amid changing vaccine recommendations as well as tightening restrictions and grim modelling projections in Ontario.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 281 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 9,456, including 216 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 175 new coronavirus variant cases, bringing the total number up to 2,320 — 571 of which are active.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Eighty-nine of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 54 are in Bradford, 34 are in New Tecumseth and 31 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new COVID-19 cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Ninety-five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 30 are community-acquired, eight are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

So far, 22.4 per cent of the population in Simcoe Muskoka has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The health unit says 3.2 per cent of the population has been immunized with a second dose.

Read more: A look at the current COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario

Of the region’s total 9,456 COVID-19 cases, 82 per cent — or 7,755 — have recovered, while 48 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 27 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at 10 workplaces, eight educational settings, four institutional settings, three congregate settings and two community settings.

On Monday, Ontario reported 4,447 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 421,442, including 7,735 deaths.

