COVID-19: 281 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 281 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 9,456, including 216 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 175 new coronavirus variant cases, bringing the total number up to 2,320 — 571 of which are active.

Eighty-nine of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 54 are in Bradford, 34 are in New Tecumseth and 31 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new COVID-19 cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Story continues below advertisement

Ninety-five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 30 are community-acquired, eight are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

So far, 22.4 per cent of the population in Simcoe Muskoka has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The health unit says 3.2 per cent of the population has been immunized with a second dose.

Of the region’s total 9,456 COVID-19 cases, 82 per cent — or 7,755 — have recovered, while 48 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 27 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at 10 workplaces, eight educational settings, four institutional settings, three congregate settings and two community settings.

On Monday, Ontario reported 4,447 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 421,442, including 7,735 deaths.