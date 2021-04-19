Menu

Comments

Canada

Kingston’s Breakwater Park to remain closed for another week to limit COVID-19 spread

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 3:06 pm
Mayor Bryan Paterson says Breakwater Park will remained closed for another week. This is meant to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the city of Kingston. View image in full screen
Mayor Bryan Paterson says Breakwater Park will remained closed for another week. This is meant to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the city of Kingston. Kayla Karim/Global News

Mayor Bryan Paterson said Breakwater Park will remain closed for another week to help quell the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The closure was initiated April 9 after groups of young people gathered in the park the day before, the same day as a large outbreak was announced at nearby Queen’s University.

The closure was meant to last only 10 days, but last week, Paterson told Global News he had yet to decide whether he would extend the closure.

Read more: Kingston’s Breakwater Park to close due to COVID-19 outbreak in university district

On Monday, Paterson confirmed to Global News that the park would remain closed until at least the following Monday.

He said it was due to the continued high COVID-19 case counts in the region.

As of Monday, there are 94 active cases of the virus in the region and one person currently in a Kingston intensive care unit with COVID-19.

More information to come. 

