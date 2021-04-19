Kingston’s Breakwater Park to remain closed for another week to limit COVID-19 spread

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Bryan Paterson said Breakwater Park will remain closed for another week to help quell the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The closure was initiated April 9 after groups of young people gathered in the park the day before, the same day as a large outbreak was announced at nearby Queen’s University.

The closure was meant to last only 10 days, but last week, Paterson told Global News he had yet to decide whether he would extend the closure.

On Monday, Paterson confirmed to Global News that the park would remain closed until at least the following Monday.

According to @MayorPaterson, the city will be extending the closure of Breakwater Park for another week. Initially scheduled to reopen tomorrow, Paterson says the closure is being extended due to the high number of cases in Kingston. #ygk — John Lawless (@_johnlawless) April 19, 2021

He said it was due to the continued high COVID-19 case counts in the region.

As of Monday, there are 94 active cases of the virus in the region and one person currently in a Kingston intensive care unit with COVID-19.

