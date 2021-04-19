Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Pastor issued offence notice after unmasked religious gathering held at Bracebridge, Ont., warehouse

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 2:32 pm
Police say the event was in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Police say the event was in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A pastor was issued a provincial offence notice after police busted an unmasked religious gathering at a warehouse in Bracebridge, Ont., amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, police received a complaint from a member of the public about a “large gathering” at a warehouse on Monica Lane.

Read more: 1 person arrested and charged outside GraceLife Church

Officers found a religious gathering taking place in which people weren’t wearing masks or physically distancing. Police say the event was in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Trending Stories

Officers tried to educate the people involved and disperse them, but according to police, the pastor refused to co-operate and was issued an offence notice for failing to comply with an order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are requesting that members of the public to voluntarily comply with the new emergency orders to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDbracebridgeBracebridge OPPReopening Ontario ActBracebridge newsMonica LaneMonica Lane BracebridgeOntario Monica Lane

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers