Pastor issued offence notice after unmasked religious gathering held at Bracebridge, Ont., warehouse

A pastor was issued a provincial offence notice after police busted an unmasked religious gathering at a warehouse in Bracebridge, Ont., amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, police received a complaint from a member of the public about a “large gathering” at a warehouse on Monica Lane.

Officers found a religious gathering taking place in which people weren’t wearing masks or physically distancing. Police say the event was in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Officers tried to educate the people involved and disperse them, but according to police, the pastor refused to co-operate and was issued an offence notice for failing to comply with an order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

OPP are requesting that members of the public to voluntarily comply with the new emergency orders to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.