Nova Scotia reports highest daily COVID-19 case count since early December

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 63 — the highest number of active cases since before Christmas.

Eight of the cases are in the central health zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases, including one identified Sunday at South Woodside Elementary School.

Another three central zone cases are under investigation, one of which was identified at St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary School on Sunday. The last case in the central zone is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Both schools will remain closed until Thursday for cleaning and contact tracing, the province said Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Six cases are in the eastern health zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case and the others are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The last case is in the western health zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. All of the travel-related cases are self-isolating, as required.

The last time the province reported double-digit cases was in February, and the last time 15 new cases were reported was Dec. 4.

“As we’ve seen in other provinces, the situation can change rapidly. Our public health teams are working hard to contain the virus and we can support them by following all the public health protocols,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a release.

“As we are seeing an increase in cases it is important that Nova Scotians get tested for COVID-19. Testing is key to detecting cases early on and limiting the spread of the virus.”

2:13 COVID-19: Feds coordinating sending health-care staff from provinces to Ontario amid surge in cases, hospitalizations COVID-19: Feds coordinating sending health-care staff from provinces to Ontario amid surge in cases, hospitalizations

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,950 tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 345,194 tests since the start of the second wave on Oct. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 733 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the province in the second wave of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the province has given out 207,563 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 32,496 second doses.