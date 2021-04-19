Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Fundraiser aims to support Ontario essential workers without paid sick leave

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2021 10:23 am
Click to play video: 'Science experts question new provincial rules in Ontario, lack of paid sick leave' Science experts question new provincial rules in Ontario, lack of paid sick leave
WATCH ABOVE (April 17): Science experts say the new rules announced by Premier Doug Ford on Friday will not dramatically decrease the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario. Many say these directives continue to miss the mark when it comes to addressing the root causes of transmission. Katherine Ward reports.

An online fundraiser launched over the weekend aims to provide support for essential workers in Ontario who need time off due to COVID-19 and don’t have paid sick leave.

Organizers say the fund will pay out $160 per day for up to five days to those who need it, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as money is available.

Read more: Ontario, Alberta to lower minimum age for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from 55 to 40

They say the program operates on the honour system, trusting that only essential workers in financial need will apply.

Trending Stories

The fundraiser website says the project was launched by three women, two of them registered nurses.

Read more: Ontario students return to virtual classrooms due to surging COVID-19 cases

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had collected nearly $20,000 of its $80,000 goal.

The Ontario government has faced mounting calls during the pandemic to implement paid sick leave.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOntario CoronavirusOntario COVIDOntario Paid Sick LeaveOntario Essential Workers

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers