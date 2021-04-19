SIU investigating Guelph police officer who fired anti-riot weapon

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says an investigation is underway after a Guelph police officer fired his anti-riot weapon earlier this month.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Christopher Court in the area of Hanlon Parkway and Stone Road at 11:30 p.m. on April 8 for reports that someone was trying to force open the door of a unit on the eighth floor.

“Officers arrived and observed two males at the door of the unit, attempting to make entry,” the SIU said in a news release. “While one of the individuals complied with officers commands, the other did not.”

The SIU said an officer then fired the anti-riot weapon, which is called an ARWEN and releases a plastic projectile.

While no one was struck by the projectile and no one was injured, the SIU says its mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged a weapon considered to be a firearm.

“Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person,” the SIU said.

Two SIU investigators have been assigned to the case and have already identified the subject officer and two witnesses.

Anyone who has information into the investigation can contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

