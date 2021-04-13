Menu

Crime

Guelph hospital security guard assaulted, Kitchener man charged

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 10:12 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a Kitchener man is facing an assault charge after a security guard at Guelph General Hospital was attacked on Monday.

Officers had to be called to the hospital on Delhi Street at around 10 a.m. after police said a man jumped a security guard’s back while being discharged.

Read more: Guelph hospital ramping down elective surgeries, increasing ICU capacity

Police allege the man then pushed the victim into glass doors and spat on him. Other staff were able to detain the man until police arrived and no injuries were reported.

A 60-year-old man has been charged with assault and will appear in court on July 30.

