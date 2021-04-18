Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan COVID-19 update delayed again

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 5:20 pm
A full update of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 statistics for April 18 will be available later on Sunday, officials said. View image in full screen
A full update of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 statistics for April 18 will be available later on Sunday, officials said. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

For the second day in a row, Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 update for April 18 is delayed as Health Ministry epidemiologists continue to reconcile ongoing data related to reassigned and unassigned cases.

The ministry did provide a short update of what Sunday’s numbers will show.

Read more: COVID-19: 151 cases among staff and inmates at Regina Correctional Centre

Saskatchewan is reporting 289 more COVID-19 cases.

The province also reported one new death in the north central zone of a resident in their 50s.

Trending Stories

Read more: Half of U.S. adults have now received at least 1 jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Health-care workers in the province administered 11,063 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B1.1.7 cases link to 100-plus person ‘superspreader’ party' B1.1.7 cases link to 100-plus person ‘superspreader’ party
B1.1.7 cases link to 100-plus person ‘superspreader’ party
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan CoronavirusCOVID-19 saskatchewanSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 update

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers