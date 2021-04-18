Saskatchewan COVID-19 update delayed again

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 update for April 18 is delayed as Health Ministry epidemiologists continue to reconcile ongoing data related to reassigned and unassigned cases.

The ministry did provide a short update of what Sunday’s numbers will show.

Saskatchewan is reporting 289 more COVID-19 cases.

The province also reported one new death in the north central zone of a resident in their 50s.

Health-care workers in the province administered 11,063 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday.

