Saskatchewan COVID-19 update delayed again

For the second day in a row, Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 update for April 18 is delayed as Health Ministry epidemiologists continue to reconcile ongoing data related to reassigned and unassigned cases.
The ministry did provide a short update of what Sunday’s numbers will show.
Saskatchewan is reporting 289 more COVID-19 cases.
The province also reported one new death in the north central zone of a resident in their 50s.
Trending Stories
Health-care workers in the province administered 11,063 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday.
B1.1.7 cases link to 100-plus person ‘superspreader’ party
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments