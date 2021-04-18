New Royal Aviation Museum facility on time and on budget

The Royal Aviation Museum is looking for your help as it nears completion of its new building.

The museum’s old facility on Ferry Road closed in 2018. Construction on the new building began last year.

Terry Slobodian is president and CEO of the museum. He tells Global News the new space is coming along nicely. “We’re more than 80 per cent complete,” he said. “We take possession long weekend of August. Everything is on time and on budget.”

The museum is still running a capital campaign to help fund construction costs.

“We’ve raised $40 million so far, and have $6 million to go,” said Slobodian. “If people want to contribute, they can go to royalaviationmuseum.com and donate right online.”

According to the museum’s website, the new 86,000 square foot building will “showcase the past, present, and future of Canadian bush flying, aviation, and aerospace in distinct thematic spaces.”

Slobodian says they have some new surprises planned. “One of the reasons we received our ‘royal’ designation is because we have one of the largest and most significant collections of bush planes in North America,” he said, “so you’ll see plenty of bush planes. But also you’re going to see several aircraft that you’ve never seen before.”

As well, the new facility will be available as an event space, just as the old museum was. “People will say to me ‘I had my birthday party there or my wedding there,” said Slobodian, “so we’re going to have venue rentals anywhere from 450 people for weddings and banquets, down to meetings for 20 people.

The new Royal Aviation Museum is set to open in early 2022 on the grounds of the Richardson International Airport in Winnipeg.