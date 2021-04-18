New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID cases, several potential exposure sites

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, majority of which are in the Edmundston region.

One of the new cases is a travel-related case in the Saint John region. Six of the nine new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are close contacts of previously reported cases, and the other three remain under investigation.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,788 cases of COVID-19 and there have been 1,601 recoveries. There have also been 33 deaths from the virus and 153 cases remain active.

Twenty New Brunswickers are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 12 in intensive care.

The province says an additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed at École Saint-Jacques in Edmundston, and students have been advised to self-isolate until April 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, potential exposure to a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Cité-Des-Jeunes-A.-M. Sormany in Edmundston. “Any staff or students who may have been at the school on April 12 should self-monitor for symptoms,” said the province.

“As both schools have been closed since the region went into lockdown, no significant impact on learning is anticipated at this time.”

Potential exposure sites identified

Public health has identified several locations of potential exposure to COVID-19, including:

Jean Coutu, 77 Victoria St., Edmundston on April 16, between 1: 30 – 2 p.m.; on April 14, between 12 – 12:45 p.m.; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John, on April 13, between 3:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

It has also identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 15 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 318, from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:53 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8906, from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

1:36 Rotational worker family shares challenges balancing isolation and education Rotational worker family shares challenges balancing isolation and education

New Brunswick has expanded its testing strategy to allow anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are asymptomatic. People are encouraged to book an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested,” said the province.