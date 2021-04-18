Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation launched after person found dead inside Mississauga home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said they received a call at 6:40 a.m. Sunday. View image in full screen
Police said they received a call at 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say their homicide bureau is investigating after a person was found dead inside a Mississauga home.

Police said they were called to the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: 14-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto's west end: police

A person was found dead inside of a home in a residential complex, police said, and the victim had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

A police command centre has been set up and the area has been cordoned off.

