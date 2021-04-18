Homicide investigation launched after person found dead inside Mississauga home

Peel Regional Police say their homicide bureau is investigating after a person was found dead inside a Mississauga home.
Police said they were called to the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at 6:40 a.m. Sunday.
A person was found dead inside of a home in a residential complex, police said, and the victim had “obvious signs of trauma.”
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
A police command centre has been set up and the area has been cordoned off.
