Homicide investigation launched after person found dead inside Mississauga home

Peel Regional Police say their homicide bureau is investigating after a person was found dead inside a Mississauga home.

Police said they were called to the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

A person was found dead inside of a home in a residential complex, police said, and the victim had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

A police command centre has been set up and the area has been cordoned off.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

– Goreway Dr / Morningstar Dr #Mississauga

– Deceased person located inside a residence with obvious signs of trauma

– #PRP command centre is on scene & area is taped off

– Homicide Bureau is taking over investigation

– C/R 6:40am

– 21-0135800 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 18, 2021

